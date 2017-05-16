Executive Summer Course in Corporate Communication

The Executive Summer Course in Corporate Communication is designed exclusively for you as a communication professional. It will take place from Monday 19 to Friday 23 June 2017 at four-star Golden Tulip Jagershorst hotel in Leende, the Netherlands.

Executive Summer Course in Corporate Communication

This course focuses on the latest developments, insights, models, frameworks, and best practices in corporate communication and forms a solid basis to further deepen your skills and knowledge in corporate communication. Expand your academic foundation, your practical skills in different areas of corporate communication and your network.

During this course you will focus on:

Trends in reputation management, branding and positioning

Organisational identity, stakeholder analysis and strategic management

Research-based solutions for managing corporate communications

Applications of competitive analysis, academic models and co-coordination mechanisms

Development of an excellent Corporate Communication department and communication dashboard

Meet our professors:

Prof. dr. Cees B.M. van Riel

Prof. dr. Joep Cornelissen

Guest speakers

Prof. dr. Pursey Heugens

Dr. Mignon van Halderen, Lector Thought Leadership at Fontys University of Applied Sciences

Saskia Kapinga, Vice President External Relations at Shell International

Manuel Kohnstamm, Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Liberty Global

Dailah Nihot, Managing Director of Corporate Relations at NN Group

Frank van Ooijen, Director Corporate Communication, Sustainability & FrieslandCampina Institute for Dairy Nutrition at FrieslandCampina

Jeroen Overgoor, Director Communication & Public Affairs at Eneco

John-Paul Schuirink, Corporate Relations Manager at Heineken Netherlands

About the Executive Master of Science in Corporate Communication programme

The Master Class Employee Communication is offered as a stand-alone course. At the same time, this Master Class is a part of the part-time Executive Master of Science in Corporate Communication programme, designed for busy international communications and media professionals. The programme offers a tailor-made curriculum that you can start at any time and follow at your own pace alongside your work. It covers more aspects and skills in corporate communications than any other English-taught programme in the Netherlands. Choose Master Classes (electives) to provide you with a specialised learning programme, tailoring them to your own interests, or to match the skills that your organisation needs.

About Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University

Rotterdam School of Management (RSM), Erasmus University is one of Europe’s top 10 research-based business schools. RSM provides ground-breaking research and education furthering excellence in all aspects of management and is based in the international port city of Rotterdam – a vital nexus of business, logistics and trade. RSM’s primary focus is on developing business leaders with international careers who carry their innovative mindset into a sustainable future thanks to a first-class range of bachelor, master, MBA, PhD and executive programmes.

www.rsm.nl/mcc