Master Class Strategic Management for Communication Professionals

Advertorial | 18 januari 2017, 9:36

What’s your personal strategy style? Join our Master Class Strategic Management for Communication Professionals from 21 – 23 February 2017 at Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University!

Strategic Management

Among the most important leadership decisions are those that guide organisations to a desired future state. Especially in this turbulent and uncertain time of digital transformation, strategic decisions are crucial as the stakes are high: companies rise and fall easily and they do so fast. How can you as a communication professional be of value for your organisation on a strategic level in this changing environment?



In this Master Class:

You will be led into the domain of strategic leaders at the organisation’s business and corporate level to get you conversational on key concepts such as positioning, parenting advantage and globalisation;

You will learn how to relate these concepts to the new digital reality ;

; You will learn about the impact on corporate communication and how to deal with it;

and how to deal with it; You will discover personal development opportunities towards strategic leadership positions and formulate personal development goals ;

towards strategic leadership positions and ; You will explore your personal strategy style through a ‘Strategy Profiler Report’.