Master Class Strategic Management for Communication Professionals
What’s your personal strategy style? Join our Master Class Strategic Management for Communication Professionals from 21 – 23 February 2017 at Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University!
Strategic Management
Among the most important leadership decisions are those that guide organisations to a desired future state. Especially in this turbulent and uncertain time of digital transformation, strategic decisions are crucial as the stakes are high: companies rise and fall easily and they do so fast. How can you as a communication professional be of value for your organisation on a strategic level in this changing environment?
In this Master Class:
- You will be led into the domain of strategic leaders at the organisation’s business and corporate level to get you conversational on key concepts such as positioning, parenting advantage and globalisation;
- You will learn how to relate these concepts to the new digital reality;
- You will learn about the impact on corporate communication and how to deal with it;
- You will discover personal development opportunities towards strategic leadership positions and formulate personal development goals;
- You will explore your personal strategy style through a ‘Strategy Profiler Report’.
Learn more about this Master Class
Professor Bob de Wit
Professor Bob de Wit is founder and director of 'Strategy Works' and 'Strategy Academy' and a Professor of Strategic Leadership at Nyenrode Business University. Bob is a member of the Journal of Change Management Advisory Board and a reviewer for the Strategic Management Society conference. His book ‘Strategy – Process, Content, Context: An International Perspective’ is considered the market-leading introduction to strategic management and its various editions have sold over 250,000 copies worldwide.
About the Executive Master of Science in Corporate Communication programme
The Master Class Strategic Management for Communication Professionals is part of the part-time Executive Master of Science in Corporate Communication programme, designed for busy international communications and media professionals. The programme offers a tailor-made curriculum that you can start at any time and follow at your own pace alongside your work. It covers more aspects and skills in corporate communications than any other English-taught programme in the Netherlands. Choose Master Classes (electives) to provide you with a specialised learning programme, tailoring them to your own interests, or to match the skills that your organisation needs.
About Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University
Rotterdam School of Management (RSM), Erasmus University is one of Europe’s top 10 research-based business schools. RSM provides ground-breaking research and education furthering excellence in all aspects of management and is based in the international port city of Rotterdam – a vital nexus of business, logistics and trade. RSM’s primary focus is on developing business leaders with international careers who carry their innovative mindset into a sustainable future thanks to a first-class range of bachelor, master, MBA, PhD and executive programmes.
