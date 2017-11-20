Executive Foundation Course in Corporate Communication starts in January 2018

The Executive Foundation Course in Corporate Communication is designed exclusively for you as a communication professional. It will take place from Monday 22 to Thursday 25 January 2018 at four-star Golden Tulip Jagershorst hotel in Leende, the Netherlands.

Executive Foundation Course in Corporate Communication

Expand your professional’s opportunities and join the Executive Foundation Course in Corporate Communication offered by Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University.

This four-day executive course focuses on the latest developments, insights, models, frameworks, and best practices in corporate communication, stakeholder management and reputation management. It forms a solid basis to further deepen and anchor your academic knowledge and your practical skills in different areas of corporate communication.

During this course you will focus on:

Trends in reputation management, branding and positioning;

Organisational identity, stakeholder analysis and strategic management;

Research-based solutions for managing corporate communications;

Applications of competitive analysis, academic models and co-coordination mechanisms;

Development of an excellent Corporate Communication department and communication dashboard.

Taught by leading scholars:

Professor Joep Cornelissen

Prof. dr. Joep Cornelissen is Professor of Corporate Communication and Management at the Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University. The main focus of his research involves studies of the role of corporate and managerial communication in the context of innovation, entrepreneurship and change, and of social evaluations of the legitimacy and reputation of start-up and established firms. In addition, he also has an interest in questions of scientific reasoning and theory development in management and organisation theory. His work has been published in the Academy of Management Review, Journal of Management Studies, Organisation Science and Organisation Studies, and he has written a general text on corporate communication (Corporate Communication: A Guide to Theory and Practice, Sage Publications) which is now in its fourth edition. He is an Associate Editor for the Academy of Management Review, a Council member of the Society for the Advancement of Management Studies, a former General Editor of the Journal of Management Studies (2006-2012) and serves on the editorial boards of the Academy of Management Journal, Journal of Management, Journal of Management Studies and Organisation Studies.

Professor Pursey Heugens

Prof. d.r Pursey Heugens is Professor of Organization Theory, Development, and Change at Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University. He obtained his PhD from the same university in 2001. His research interests include comparative corporate governance, business ethics, and bureaucracy, institutional, and demographic theories of organization. Pursey has won numerous awards for his research and teaching performance, and serves on the editorial boards of six scholarly journals. His research is published in journals like Academy of Management Journal, Academy of Management Review, Organization Studies, and Journal of Management Studies. In the present address he argues that the field of organization theory is locked into a state of permanent failure, because powerful centrifugal forces prevent it from producing a unified theory of organizational effectiveness while equally strong centripetal forces keep university administrators and policy makers from cashing in their chips. He also offers three research strategies that might end the stalemate by increasing the integration, relevance and realism of our current theories of organization.

Professor Cees B.M. van Riel

Prof. dr. Cees B.M. van Riel is Professor Emeritus of Corporate Communication at the Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University. Cees van Riel has published several books and articles about corporate communication. His most recent book is The Alignment Factor: Leveraging Total Stakeholder Support in 2012. He received the Pathfinder Award for Life Time Achievement from the Institute for Public Relations in 2011. Moreover, he has published many scientific articles in prominent journals, such as the Academy of Management Journal, Journal of Management Studies and Journal of Marketing. In the past, he has worked as a communication strategy consultant for a variety of international companies such as Coca Cola, FedEx, Grolsch, IBM, Royal Dutch Shell, Siemens and Unilever.

Guest speakers

Hans Koeleman, Director Corporate Communications & CSR at KPN the Netherlands

Frank van Ooijen, Director Corporate Communication, Sustainability & FrieslandCampina

Floor Schmeitz, Director of Communications at Océ – A Canon Company

Boudewijn van Uden, Director of Corporate Communications at a.s.r.

About the Executive Master of Science in Corporate Communication programme

The Executive Foundation Course in Corporate Communication can be followed as part of the part-time Executive Master of Science in Corporate Communication programme, designed for busy international communications and media professionals. The programme offers a tailor-made curriculum that you can start at any time and follow at your own pace alongside your work. It covers more aspects and skills in corporate communications than any other English-taught programme in the Netherlands. Choose Master Classes (electives) to provide you with a specialised learning programme, tailoring them to your own interests, or to match the skills that your organisation needs.

About Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University

Rotterdam School of Management (RSM), Erasmus University is one of Europe’s top 10 research-based business schools. RSM provides ground-breaking research and education furthering excellence in all aspects of management and is based in the international port city of Rotterdam – a vital nexus of business, logistics and trade. RSM’s primary focus is on developing business leaders with international careers who carry their innovative mindset into a sustainable future thanks to a first-class range of bachelor, master, MBA, PhD and executive programmes.

