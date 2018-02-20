Executive Summer Course in Corporate Communication: 18 – 22 June

Advertorial | 20 februari 2018, 7:05

The Executive Summer Course in Corporate Communication is designed exclusively for you as a communication professional. It will take place from Monday 18 to Friday 22 June at four-star Golden Tulip Jagershorst hotel in Leende, the Netherlands.

The Executive Summer Course presents you with the latest developments, insights, and models in corporate communication and business administration. A diverse group of both renowned academic speakers and experienced business practitioners will share their knowledge, insights, research and cases. A mixture of lectures, business cases and workshops ensures a deep understanding of all topics and an exciting learning environment.

The main objectives are to help you think strategically about solving corporate communication issues and to learn how to use corporate communication for the benefit of your organisation and your own career. You will be able to apply what you have learned into practice.

During this course you will focus on:

Day 1: organisational identity, identity change, and strategic messaging strategies

Day 2: corporate branding, positioning and impact on attitudes and intentions

Day 3: reputation management, evolving role of corporate relations and strategic analysis

Day 4: strategic communication theory and strategic tools for creating value

Day 5: complexity and ambiguity of corporate communication and managing corporate communications

“We were handed the building blocks we need to organise professional corporate communications. I can apply the knowledge from the summer course in my daily work."

Director Corporate Communication and Public Affairs at Randstad

Executive part-time MSc in Corporate Communication

The Executive Summer Course in Corporate Communication can be followed both on a stand-alone basis and as part of the executive MSc in Corporate Communication. This is a part-time and highly flexible MSc programme offered by the Rotterdam School of Management, designed for professionals in corporate communication and related disciplines such as PR and branding.

It is not only designed for professionals; it is also designed around them. The advantage is that you can set your own agenda in terms of selecting specific parts of the programme and finish it within a number of years so it can be combined with a full-time job. The new knowledge and skills you learn during the MSc in Corporate Communication can be implemented immediately when you get back to your organisation.

Upcoming Master Classes

Here is an overview of our planning until the summer:

20-22 March: Issues Management & Public Affairs

10-12 April: Leadership & Communication

18-22 June: Executive Summer Course in Corporate Communication

26-28 June: Digital Communication

For an overview of all Master Classes in 2018 we would like to refer you to the planning for 2018. Most Master Classes take place during office hours at RSM’s Woudestein campus. Fees include lunch, course materials and refreshments. The intensive four- and five-day Winter and Summer Courses take places off campus and are based in a hotel. Accommodation is provided.

For more information, please do not hesitate to contact us. Feel free to ask any questions you might have. We look forward to welcoming you.

Corporate Communication Centre

Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University

Tel: +31 (0) 10 408 2851

E-mail: ccc@rsm.nl