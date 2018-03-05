Master Class: Issues Management & Public Affairs | 20-22 March 2018

Maintain your organisation’s societal license to operate and join our open three-day Master Class in Issues Management & Public Affairs at RSM, one of Europe’s leading business schools.

There is more recorded evidence about business conduct in the public domain than ever before. For many organisations, achieving their strategic goals and targets therefore is as dependent on their nonmarket policies as it is on making sound business decisions in competitive markets. Nonmarket policies help organisations to pursue their strategic goals through political, social and cultural leverage.

Are you interested in learning more about how you or your organisation can pro-actively manage issues and public affairs? Our three-day Master Class at RSM, 20-22 March, will update you with the latest concepts and insights and help you to compare internal routines with global practices. It is open to working professionals who have the ambition and desire to invest in themselves and their career.

Our teaching professors have years of experience in research with their papers being presented in prestigious universities such as Stanford and Harvard. On top of academic material, you will also gain valuable practical knowledge that can be put into practice immediately.

Master Class details:

Dates: 20-22 March

Location:

Bayle Building, Campus Woudestein

Burgemeester Oudlaan 50, 3062 PA Rotterdam

Rotterdam, The Netherlands

We look forward to welcoming you on the 20th of March.

Executive part-time MSc in Corporate Communication

The three-day Master Class Issues Management & Public Affairs can be followed both on a stand-alone basis and as part of the executive MSc in Corporate Communication. This is a part-time and highly flexible MSc programme offered by the Rotterdam School of Management, designed for professionals in corporate communication and related disciplines such as PR and branding.

It is not only designed for professionals; it is also designed around them. The advantage is that you can set your own agenda in terms of selecting specific parts of the programme and finish it within a number of years so it can be combined with a full-time job. The new knowledge and skills you learn during the MSc in Corporate Communication can be implemented immediately when you get back to your organisation.

Upcoming Master Classes

Here is an overview of our planning until the summer:

20-22 March: Issues Management & Public Affairs

10-12 April: Leadership & Communication

18-22 June: Executive Summer Course in Corporate Communication

26-28 June: Digital Communication

For an overview of all Master Classes in 2018 we would like to refer you to the planning for 2018. Most Master Classes take place during office hours at RSM’s Woudestein campus. Fees include lunch, course materials and refreshments. The intensive four- and five-day Winter and Summer Courses take places off campus and are based in a hotel. Accommodation is provided.

For more information, please do not hesitate to contact us. Feel free to ask any questions you might have. We look forward to welcoming you.

Corporate Communication Centre

Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University

Tel: +31 (0) 10 408 2851

E-mail: ccc@rsm.nl

