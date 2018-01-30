Part-time Executive International MSc in Corporate Communication at RSM

Expand your knowledge, networks and career opportunities and join the Executive International Master of Science in Corporate Communication at RSM.

Companies look for talented, ambitious and qualified people who understand the complexities and importance of corporate communication. The part-time Executive MSc in Corporate Communication (MscCC) at Rotterdam School of Management offers you the unique opportunity to acquire and develop the communication skills you need to complement your existing skills and experience, and to succeed in this sector.

Our MSc in Corporate Communication updates you on the latest developments and trends in corporate communication and reputation management, and puts you at the heart of a global network of communication professionals and RSM alumni. It is the only part-time MSc programme in the world designed for professionals in corporate communication and related disciplines such as PR and branding.

Curriculum

Choose your own pace for the tailored study experience of this flexible master programme. Complete all four parts to earn the Master of Science in Corporate Communication.

Foundation Course in January or June Advanced Elective courses (Master Classes) - choose 6 from a choice of 15 International study trip to New York City Master thesis

You can start with any part of the MScCC programme, not necessarily the Foundation Course. You can also follow your choice of electives independently, with no obligation to complete the whole programme. You will receive a certificate to confirm successful completion of each part of the programme.

Flexibility

This programme is designed for professionals; it is also designed around them. The advantage is that you can set your own agenda in terms of selecting specific parts of the programme and finish it within a number of years so it can be combined with a full-time job. The new knowledge and skills you learn during the MSc Corporate Communication can be implemented immediately when you get back to your organisation.

It is also possible to follow the elective courses in the programme as stand-alone Master Classes for a quick upgrade of your knowledge in one specific field of corporate communication.

If you decide to follow the complete MScCC programme afterwards, simply let us know and we will inform you about the remaining parts of the programme.

Upcoming Master Classes

Media Impact on Reputation | 20-22 February 2018

Issues Management & Public Affairs | 20-22 March 2018

Leadership & Communication | 10-12 April 2018

Executive Summer Course | 18-22 June 2018

Digital Communication | 26-28 June 2018

For an overview of all Master Classes in 2018 we’d like to refer you to the planning for 2018. Most electives take place during normal office hours at RSM’s Woudestein campus. Fees include lunch and refreshments. The intensive four- and five-day Winter and Summer Courses take places off campus and are based in a hotel. Accommodation is provided.

