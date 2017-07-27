Charlotte Landman
Ingangsdatum: 1 september 2017
Nieuwe Functie
Senior PR Manager
Nieuwe Werkgever
BAAS Amsterdam
Vorige Functie
Communicatieadviseur
Vorige Werkgever
AVROTROS
Informatie over nieuwe functie.
Vanaf 1 september gaat Charlotte leidinggeven aan het entertainmentcluster van pr-bureau BAAS Amsterdam: https://baas.amsterdam
Reacties op dit artikel (1)
