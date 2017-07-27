On the move

Charlotte Landman

Ingangsdatum: 1 september 2017

Nieuwe Functie

Senior PR Manager

Nieuwe Werkgever

BAAS Amsterdam

Vorige Functie

Communicatieadviseur

Vorige Werkgever

AVROTROS

Informatie over nieuwe functie.

Vanaf 1 september gaat Charlotte leidinggeven aan het entertainmentcluster van pr-bureau BAAS Amsterdam: https://baas.amsterdam

Reacties op dit artikel (1)

