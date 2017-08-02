Lucinda Sterk
Ingangsdatum: 1 juni 2017
Nieuwe Functie
Communicatieadviseur en persvoorlichter
Nieuwe Werkgever
Fox-IT
Vorige Functie
Communicatieadviseur
Vorige Werkgever
Nationaal Coordinator Terrorismebestrijding en Veiligheid
Informatie over nieuwe functie.
persvoorlichting en communicatie over cybersecurity en crisiscommunicatie
