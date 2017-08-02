On the move

Lucinda Sterk

Ingangsdatum: 1 juni 2017

Nieuwe Functie

Communicatieadviseur en persvoorlichter

Nieuwe Werkgever

Fox-IT

Vorige Functie

Communicatieadviseur

Vorige Werkgever

Nationaal Coordinator Terrorismebestrijding en Veiligheid

Informatie over nieuwe functie.

persvoorlichting en communicatie over cybersecurity en crisiscommunicatie

